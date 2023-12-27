Saved Articles

HT Auto
Dot One vs FZ-X

Simple Energy Dot One vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2023 Simple Energy Dot One or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Dot One
Simple Energy Dot One
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
STD
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Continious Power
4500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
8500-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 47 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,0441,36,912
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9991,16,800
RTO
09,874
Insurance
8,0456,888
Accessories Charges
03,350
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3222,942

    Latest News

    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    Simple Dot One electric scooter with 160 km of range launched at 1.4 lakh. Check details
    27 Dec 2023
    The SU7 electric sedan will be Xiaomi's first EV to go into production which is expected to start this month. The deliveries of the SU7 is likely to begin in February next year.
    China's tech giant Xiaomi announces first EV technology event, to reveal details tomorrow
    27 Dec 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the Alto 800 model from India due to stricter emission norms. Kia too has pulled out the Carnival MPV for the same reason. However, Kia plans to relaunch the MPV next year in a new avatar.
    Maruti Alto 800 to Mahindra Alturas SUV: Eight cars that went off showrooms in India in 2023
    26 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
    Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
    5 Jul 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     