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HomeCompare BikesDot One [2023-2025] vs FZ-X

Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2026 Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Dot One [2023-2025] has a range of up to 151 km/charge. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
Dot One [2023-2025] vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dot one [2023-2025] Fz-x
BrandSimple EnergyYamaha
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Range151 km/charge-
Mileage-55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.7 kWh-
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours 47 Minutes-

Filters
Dot One [2023-2025]
Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
164.5 mm165 mm
Length
1907 mm2020 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1330 mm
Height
1170 mm1115 mm
Additional Storage
35 L-
Kerb Weight
126 Kg139 kg
Saddle Height
796 mm810 mm
Width
758 mm785 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm282 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Scooter Speed
high-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.77s-
Range
151 km-
Max Speed
105 km96 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Continious Power
4500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
8.5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7.5 degrees-
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
35 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFiYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco|Ride|Dash|Sonic, Switche - Motor kill, Ignition, Multi toggle, Reverse, High-Low-Pass Beam, Water wading limit - 300 mm, Processor, Storage, RAM -Cortex-A53 64-bit quad-core processor, 16GB, 2GB, Operating system - Android Open Source OS (AOSP), Resolution - 16.7M, 1000 NitsYamaha Motorcycle Connect, ECO indicator
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
7 inch TFTYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 47 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,2661,39,434
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,4991,19,194
RTO
011,036
Insurance
8,7679,204
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2082,996

FZ-X Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
Simple Dot One electric scooter with 160 km of range launched at 1.4 lakh. Check details
27 Dec 2023
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 14: Yamaha FZ-X hybrid launched, Hyundai Aura lineup rejigged, Mercedes GLC 400 4MATIC EV teased
15 Jul 2025
At the heart of the new FZ-X Hybrid is a 149 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.
Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid launched at 1.50 lakh. Check details
14 Jul 2025
The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
Simpler One? How the new Simple Dot One is cheaper than the One electric scooter
17 Dec 2023
The Simple OneS electric scooter is more affordable and promises more range than the Dot One, the model it replaces
Simple OneS electric scooter with 181 km range launched at 1.40 lakh, replaces Dot One
12 Mar 2025
The new chrome shade extends to the headlamp nacelle and fuel tank, while the wheels continue to be finished in gold
Yamaha FZ-X gets new Chrome & Metallic Black colours, priced from 1.36 lakh
8 Feb 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 lakh.
2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at 1.16 lakh
18 Jun 2021
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
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23 Jan 2024
After a quiet start, Simple Energy has tried to revive the brand with the updated One electric scooter in its Gen 1.5 version. The EV now has 248 kms of promised range in a single charge which is the highest in its segment.
Simple One Gen 1.5 review: Improved range and ride dynamics promise better performance from this Ather 450 rival
11 Feb 2025
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