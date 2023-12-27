Saved Articles

Simple Energy Dot One vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2023 Simple Energy Dot One or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Dot One
Simple Energy Dot One
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
STD Bluetooth
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Continious Power
4500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
8500-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 47 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,0441,38,241
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9991,21,400
RTO
09,712
Insurance
8,0457,129
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3222,971

    Latest News

    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    Simple Dot One electric scooter with 160 km of range launched at 1.4 lakh. Check details
    27 Dec 2023
    The Dot One electric scooter is more affordable than Simple One flagship model from Simple Energy but also gets a smaller battery pack.
    Simple Energy's Dot One electric scooter launched at 1 lakh, gets range of 151 kms
    15 Dec 2023
    The Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept will bring a more rugged look to the compact SUV, and is based on the Elevate sold in India
    Off-road spec Honda Elevate to be showcased at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
    26 Dec 2023
    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    Simpler One? How the new Simple Dot One is cheaper than the One electric scooter
    17 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

