Simple Energy Dot One or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Simple Energy Dot One Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours. Dot One has a range of up to 151 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. Dot One vs Fascino 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dot one Fascino 125 Brand Simple Energy Yamaha Price ₹ 99,999 ₹ 80,100 Range 151 km/charge - Mileage - 50 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 125 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 3 Hours 47 Minutes -