Simple Energy Dot One vs Vespa VXL 150

In 2023 Simple Energy Dot One or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Dot One
Simple Energy Dot One
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
VXL 150
Vespa VXL 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Continious Power
4500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
8500-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 47 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,0441,63,586
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9991,44,413
RTO
011,553
Insurance
8,0457,620
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3223,516

    Latest News

    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    Simple Dot One electric scooter with 160 km of range launched at 1.4 lakh. Check details
    27 Dec 2023
    The Dot One electric scooter is more affordable than Simple One flagship model from Simple Energy but also gets a smaller battery pack.
    Simple Energy's Dot One electric scooter launched at 1 lakh, gets range of 151 kms
    15 Dec 2023
    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    Simpler One? How the new Simple Dot One is cheaper than the One electric scooter
    17 Dec 2023
    From the Ather 450 Apex and Simple Dot One, to the new Bajaj Chetak Urbane, December 2023 will see plenty of new e-scooter launches
    5 upcoming electric scooter launches in December 2023
    13 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

