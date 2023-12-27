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HomeCompare BikesDot One [2023-2025] vs Urban Club 125

Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] vs Vespa Urban Club 125

In 2026 Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. Dot One [2023-2025] has a range of up to 151 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Dot One [2023-2025] vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dot one [2023-2025] Urban club 125
BrandSimple EnergyVespa
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 91,259
Range151 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.7 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hours 47 Minutes-

Filters
Dot One [2023-2025]
Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Headlight View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
164.5 mm155 mm
Length
1907 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1290 mm
Height
1170 mm1140 mm
Additional Storage
35 L-
Kerb Weight
126 Kg115 kg
Saddle Height
796 mm770 mm
Width
758 mm690 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm150 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Scooter Speed
high
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.77s
Range
151 km
Max Speed
105 km
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Continious Power
4500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
8.5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
7.5 degrees-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
35 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco|Ride|Dash|Sonic, Switche - Motor kill, Ignition, Multi toggle, Reverse, High-Low-Pass Beam, Water wading limit - 300 mm, Processor, Storage, RAM -Cortex-A53 64-bit quad-core processor, 16GB, 2GB, Operating system - Android Open Source OS (AOSP), Resolution - 16.7M, 1000 NitsAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
7 inch TFT-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 47 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,2661,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,49994,821
RTO
07,585
Insurance
8,7676,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2082,339

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Latest Car & Bike News

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