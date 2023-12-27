Saved Articles

Simple Energy Dot One vs Vespa Urban Club 125

In 2023 Simple Energy Dot One or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Dot One
Simple Energy Dot One
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Continious Power
4500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
8500-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 47 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,0441,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
99,99994,821
RTO
07,585
Insurance
8,0456,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3222,339

    Latest News

    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    Simple Dot One electric scooter with 160 km of range launched at 1.4 lakh. Check details
    27 Dec 2023
    The Dot One electric scooter is more affordable than Simple One flagship model from Simple Energy but also gets a smaller battery pack.
    Simple Energy's Dot One electric scooter launched at 1 lakh, gets range of 151 kms
    15 Dec 2023
    Simpler One? How the new Simple Dot One is cheaper than the One electric scooter
    17 Dec 2023
    HMI collaborates with Red Bull to bring Action packed 'Urban-Downhill' to India
    Hyundai collaborates with Red Bull for a high speed mountain biking event
    27 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Audi has unveiled the Urbansphere Concept electric vehicle, the third and final concept from its Sphere family of EVs.
    Audi Urbansphere Concept EV: First Look
    19 Apr 2022
    Mercedes-AMG One is a street-legal hyper car influenced by the Formula One technology, It can churn out more than 1,000 hp of peak power and a top speed of 352 kmph.
    Watch: Mercedes AMG One, F1-inspired hypercar, in action on race track
    1 Jun 2022
    A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
    From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
    28 Aug 2022
    View all
     