In 2026 Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Dot One [2023-2025] has a range of up to 151 km/charge. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Dot One [2023-2025] vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dot one [2023-2025]
|Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Simple Energy
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Range
|151 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.7 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 47 Minutes
|-