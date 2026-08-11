In 2026 Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. Dot One [2023-2025] has a range of up to 151 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Dot One [2023-2025] vs LX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dot one [2023-2025]
|Lx 125
|Brand
|Simple Energy
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 93,470
|Range
|151 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.7 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 47 Minutes
|-