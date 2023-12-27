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HomeCompare BikesDot One [2023-2025] vs Raider

Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Dot One [2023-2025] has a range of up to 151 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Dot One [2023-2025] vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dot one [2023-2025] Raider
BrandSimple EnergyTVS
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 82,860
Range151 km/charge-
Mileage-71.94 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.7 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours 47 Minutes-

Filters
Dot One [2023-2025]
Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Speedometer
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
164.5 mm180 mm
Length
1907 mm2070 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1326 mm
Height
1170 mm1028 mm
Additional Storage
35 LYes
Kerb Weight
126 Kg123 kg
Saddle Height
796 mm780 mm
Width
758 mm785 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm130 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Scooter Speed
high-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.77s-
Range
151 km-
Max Speed
105 km99 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Continious Power
4500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
8.5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7.5 degrees-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
35 LYes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco|Ride|Dash|Sonic, Switche - Motor kill, Ignition, Multi toggle, Reverse, High-Low-Pass Beam, Water wading limit - 300 mm, Processor, Storage, RAM -Cortex-A53 64-bit quad-core processor, 16GB, 2GB, Operating system - Android Open Source OS (AOSP), Resolution - 16.7M, 1000 NitsintelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-off
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
7 inch TFTYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 47 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,26695,526
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,49982,860
RTO
06,560
Insurance
8,7676,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2082,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
Simple Dot One electric scooter with 160 km of range launched at 1.4 lakh. Check details
27 Dec 2023
The TVS Raider Super Squad Edition now gets a Doctor Doom-inspired variant finished in Spectral Green.
TVS Raider SSE trim gets new Doctor Doom edition in Spectral Green finish
31 Jul 2026
If you are planning to buy a 125 cc motorcycle and have shortlisted the models like Honda CB125 Hornet, Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI comparison for these models.
Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider: Monthly EMI comparison
3 Jul 2026
The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
Simpler One? How the new Simple Dot One is cheaper than the One electric scooter
17 Dec 2023
The Simple OneS electric scooter is more affordable and promises more range than the Dot One, the model it replaces
Simple OneS electric scooter with 181 km range launched at 1.40 lakh, replaces Dot One
12 Mar 2025
Top variants of the TVS Raider 125 now feature Metallic Blue and Nitro Green colour schemes alongside Striking Red.
TVS Raider 125 updated with new colours; gets price hike across lineup
23 Apr 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

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After a quiet start, Simple Energy has tried to revive the brand with the updated One electric scooter in its Gen 1.5 version. The EV now has 248 kms of promised range in a single charge which is the highest in its segment.
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