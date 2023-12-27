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HomeCompare BikesDot One [2023-2025] vs Jupiter 125

Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] vs TVS Jupiter 125

In 2026 Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. Dot One [2023-2025] has a range of up to 151 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Dot One [2023-2025] vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dot one [2023-2025] Jupiter 125
BrandSimple EnergyTVS
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 78,100
Range151 km/charge-
Mileage-57.27 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.7 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hours 47 Minutes-

Filters
Dot One [2023-2025]
Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum Alloy
₹78,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Speedometer
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Ground Clearance
164.5 mm163 mm
Length
1907 mm1852 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1275 mm
Height
1170 mm1168 mm
Additional Storage
35 L-
Kerb Weight
126 Kg108 kg
Saddle Height
796 mm765 mm
Width
758 mm681 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm130 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Scooter Speed
high-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.77s-
Range
151 km-
Max Speed
105 km95 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Continious Power
4500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
8.5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
7.5 degrees-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
35 L33 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco|Ride|Dash|Sonic, Switche - Motor kill, Ignition, Multi toggle, Reverse, High-Low-Pass Beam, Water wading limit - 300 mm, Processor, Storage, RAM -Cortex-A53 64-bit quad-core processor, 16GB, 2GB, Operating system - Android Open Source OS (AOSP), Resolution - 16.7M, 1000 NitsGround Reach - 765 mm, Seat Length - 790 mm, Front Leg Space - 380 mm, Glove Box - 2 Ltrs, Body Balance Technology, TVS Intelligo Technology
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
7 inch TFTYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 47 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,26690,380
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,49978,100
RTO
06,248
Insurance
8,7676,032
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2081,942

Jupiter 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs Activa 125
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs RayZR 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
Simple Dot One electric scooter with 160 km of range launched at 1.4 lakh. Check details
27 Dec 2023
TVS Jupiter 125 now gets two new dual-tone colour options, both offered exclusively on the DT SXC variant.
TVS Jupiter 125 launched in two new dual-tone colour options, price hiked by 1,000
25 May 2026
The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
Simpler One? How the new Simple Dot One is cheaper than the One electric scooter
17 Dec 2023
The new TVS Jupiter will be offered in two colour schemes.
Auto recap, May 29: TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC launched, Kia Carens Clavis EV spotted and more
30 May 2025
The Simple OneS electric scooter is more affordable and promises more range than the Dot One, the model it replaces
Simple OneS electric scooter with 181 km range launched at 1.40 lakh, replaces Dot One
12 Mar 2025
The all-new TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC is powered by the same 125cc engine and gets only aesthetic updates.
TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC launched at 88,942. Here's what is new
29 May 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
19 Jan 2025
TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
7 Oct 2021
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18 Oct 2023
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23 Jan 2024
After a quiet start, Simple Energy has tried to revive the brand with the updated One electric scooter in its Gen 1.5 version. The EV now has 248 kms of promised range in a single charge which is the highest in its segment.
Simple One Gen 1.5 review: Improved range and ride dynamics promise better performance from this Ather 450 rival
11 Feb 2025
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