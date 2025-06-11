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HomeCompare BikesDot One [2023-2025] vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. Dot One [2023-2025] has a range of up to 151 km/charge. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Dot One [2023-2025] vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dot one [2023-2025] Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandSimple EnergyTVS
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Range151 km/charge-
Mileage-37 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.7 kWh-
Engine Capacity-197.75 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours 47 Minutes-

Filters
Dot One [2023-2025]
Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Speedometer
Front Right View
Right Side View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
164.5 mm180 mm
Length
1907 mm2050 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1353 mm
Height
1170 mm1050 mm
Additional Storage
35 L-
Kerb Weight
126 Kg152 kg
Saddle Height
796 mm800 mm
Width
758 mm790 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm270 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Scooter Speed
high-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.77s-
Range
151 km-
Max Speed
105 km127 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Continious Power
4500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
8.5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Sports,Urban
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7.5 degrees-
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
35 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFiBluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco|Ride|Dash|Sonic, Switche - Motor kill, Ignition, Multi toggle, Reverse, High-Low-Pass Beam, Water wading limit - 300 mm, Processor, Storage, RAM -Cortex-A53 64-bit quad-core processor, 16GB, 2GB, Operating system - Android Open Source OS (AOSP), Resolution - 16.7M, 1000 NitsBore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through Technology
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
7 inch TFT-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 47 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED With AHO
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,2661,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,4991,46,820
RTO
011,745
Insurance
8,76711,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2083,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

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