Simple Energy Dot One vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2023 Simple Energy Dot One or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis ...Read More

Dot One
Simple Energy Dot One
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Front Disc, Rear Drum
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Continious Power
4500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
8500-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 47 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,0441,44,552
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9991,23,870
RTO
09,909
Insurance
8,04510,773
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3223,106

    Latest News

    Simple Dot One electric scooter with 160 km of range launched at 1.4 lakh. Check details
    27 Dec 2023
    The Dot One electric scooter is more affordable than Simple One flagship model from Simple Energy but also gets a smaller battery pack.
    Simple Energy's Dot One electric scooter launched at 1 lakh, gets range of 151 kms
    15 Dec 2023
    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    Simpler One? How the new Simple Dot One is cheaper than the One electric scooter
    17 Dec 2023
    From the Ather 450 Apex and Simple Dot One, to the new Bajaj Chetak Urbane, December 2023 will see plenty of new e-scooter launches
    5 upcoming electric scooter launches in December 2023
    13 Dec 2023
