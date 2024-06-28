HT Auto
Simple Energy Dot One vs Tunwal TZ 3.3

In 2024 Simple Energy Dot One or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Simple Energy Dot One Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Dot One up to 151 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Dot One vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dot one Tz 3.3
BrandSimple EnergyTunwal
Price₹ 99,999₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range151 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3 Hours 47 Minutes4-7 Hrs.

Dot One
Simple Energy Dot One
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Continious Power
4500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
8500-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Ground Clearance
164.5 mm-
Length
1907 mm-
Wheelbase
1335 mm-
Height
1170 mm-
Additional Storage
35 L-
Kerb Weight
126 Kg-
Saddle Height
796 mm-
Width
758 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 47 Minutes4-7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7.5 degrees-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
35 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco|Ride|Dash|Sonic, Switche - Motor kill, Ignition, Multi toggle, Reverse, High-Low-Pass Beam, Water wading limit - 300 mm, Processor, Storage, RAM -Cortex-A53 64-bit quad-core processor, 16GB, 2GB, Operating system - Android Open Source OS (AOSP), Resolution - 16.7M, 1000 Nits-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
7 inch TFT-
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh2.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,0441,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9991,15,000
RTO
00
Insurance
8,0450
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3222,471

