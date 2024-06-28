HT Auto
Simple Energy Dot One vs Trinity Motors Saathi

In 2024 Simple Energy Dot One or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Simple Energy Dot One Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dot One up to 151 km/charge and the Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Dot One vs Saathi Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dot one Saathi
BrandSimple EnergyTrinity Motors
Price₹ 99,999₹ 85,999
Range151 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3 Hours 47 Minutes3-5 Hrs.

Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Continious Power
4500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
85001.5 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Ground Clearance
164.5 mm-
Length
1907 mm-
Wheelbase
1335 mm-
Height
1170 mm-
Additional Storage
35 LYes
Kerb Weight
126 Kg-
Saddle Height
796 mm-
Width
758 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 47 Minutes3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7.5 degrees-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
35 LYes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco|Ride|Dash|Sonic, Switche - Motor kill, Ignition, Multi toggle, Reverse, High-Low-Pass Beam, Water wading limit - 300 mm, Processor, Storage, RAM -Cortex-A53 64-bit quad-core processor, 16GB, 2GB, Operating system - Android Open Source OS (AOSP), Resolution - 16.7M, 1000 Nits-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
7 inch TFTYes
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,04489,860
Ex-Showroom Price
99,99985,999
RTO
00
Insurance
8,0453,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3221,931

