In 2024 Simple Energy Dot One or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Simple Energy Dot One Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Dot One up to 151 km/charge and the Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Dot One vs Dost Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dot one
|Dost
|Brand
|Simple Energy
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 99,999
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|Range
|151 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 47 Minutes
|3-5 Hrs.