Simple Energy Dot One vs Suzuki Gixxer SF

In 2024 Simple Energy Dot One or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Dot One
Simple Energy Dot One
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
BS6
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Continious Power
4500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
8500-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 47 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,0441,51,990
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9991,29,300
RTO
013,786
Insurance
8,0458,704
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3223,266

    Latest News

    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    Simple Dot One electric scooter with 160 km of range launched at 1.4 lakh. Check details
    27 Dec 2023
    The Dot One electric scooter is more affordable than Simple One flagship model from Simple Energy but also gets a smaller battery pack.
    Simple Energy's Dot One electric scooter launched at 1 lakh, gets range of 151 kms
    15 Dec 2023
    Simpler One? How the new Simple Dot One is cheaper than the One electric scooter
    17 Dec 2023
    The Simple One electric scooter is now available only in the top variant with the 750W charger
    Simple One electric scooter base variant discontinued. Check out the new price
    30 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

