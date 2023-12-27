hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesDot One [2023-2025] vs Access 125

Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] vs Suzuki Access 125

In 2026 Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Dot One [2023-2025] has a range of up to 151 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Dot One [2023-2025] vs Access 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dot one [2023-2025] Access 125
BrandSimple EnergySuzuki
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 77,684
Range151 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.7 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hours 47 Minutes-

Filters
Dot One [2023-2025]
Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
STD
₹77,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Ground Clearance
164.5 mm160 mm
Length
1907 mm1835 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1265 mm
Height
1170 mm1155 mm
Additional Storage
35 LYes
Kerb Weight
126 Kg106 kg
Saddle Height
796 mm856 mm
Width
758 mm680 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Scooter Speed
high-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.77s-
Range
151 km-
Max Speed
105 km90 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Continious Power
4500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
8.5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7.5 degrees-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
35 LYes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco|Ride|Dash|Sonic, Switche - Motor kill, Ignition, Multi toggle, Reverse, High-Low-Pass Beam, Water wading limit - 300 mm, Processor, Storage, RAM -Cortex-A53 64-bit quad-core processor, 16GB, 2GB, Operating system - Android Open Source OS (AOSP), Resolution - 16.7M, 1000 Nits-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
7 inch TFT-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 47 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh12V / 4Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,26693,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,49977,284
RTO
09,752
Insurance
8,7676,339
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2082,006

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
Simple Dot One electric scooter with 160 km of range launched at 1.4 lakh. Check details
27 Dec 2023
Suzuki recently celebrated milestone of producing over 6 million units of the Access 125.
Access 125 and Gixxer help Suzuki record 22% growth in December 2024. Check how many units were sold
2 Jan 2025
The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
Simpler One? How the new Simple Dot One is cheaper than the One electric scooter
17 Dec 2023
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
New Suzuki Access 125: 5 key things you need to know
24 Jan 2025
The Simple OneS electric scooter is more affordable and promises more range than the Dot One, the model it replaces
Simple OneS electric scooter with 181 km range launched at 1.40 lakh, replaces Dot One
12 Mar 2025
Here are some petrol scooters that could make their debut at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Hero Xoom 125R to 2025 Suzuki Access 125: Petrol scooters expected to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
8 Jan 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine launched at 2.17 lakh
17 Jan 2025
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched. Price, engine, features explained
18 Jan 2025
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
After a quiet start, Simple Energy has tried to revive the brand with the updated One electric scooter in its Gen 1.5 version. The EV now has 248 kms of promised range in a single charge which is the highest in its segment.
Simple One Gen 1.5 review: Improved range and ride dynamics promise better performance from this Ather 450 rival
11 Feb 2025
Suzuki Motorcycle India has made its foray into the electric mobility segment and has showcased the new e-Access electric scooter at Bharat Mobility 2025. The new Suzuki e-Access borrows its name from the brand’s popular 125 cc petrol scooter and is targeted at the family buyer with its simple styling and practical specifications.
Suzuki e-Access electric scooter makes global debut. Range, battery explained
18 Jan 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers