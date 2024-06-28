In 2024 Simple Energy Dot One or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Simple Energy Dot One Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dot One up to 151 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
Dot One vs Buzz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dot one
|Buzz
|Brand
|Simple Energy
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 99,999
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|151 km/charge
|90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 47 Minutes
|5-6 Hrs.