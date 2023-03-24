HT Auto
In 2024 Seeka Vatsal250 or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Seeka Vatsal250 Price starts at Rs. 72,910 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Vatsal250 up to 70-80 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Vatsal250 vs Nexa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vatsal250 Nexa
BrandSeekaWarivo Motors
Price₹ 72,910₹ 58,300
Range70-80 km/charge70-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-7 Hrs.5-8 Hrs.

Filters
Vatsal250
Seeka Vatsal250
STD
₹72,910*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexa
Warivo Motors Nexa
DS
₹58,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Additional Storage
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-7 Hrs.5-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Sinewave Controller-
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.25 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,55958,300
Ex-Showroom Price
72,91058,300
RTO
00
Insurance
3,6490
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6451,253

