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HomeCompare BikesSSeagun vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

Seeka SSeagun vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Seeka SSeagun or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Seeka SSeagun Price starts at Rs. 1.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. SSeagun has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
SSeagun vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sseagun Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandSeekaYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.52 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Range150 km/charge-
Mileage-32.04 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-334 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3-7 Hours-

Filters
SSeagun
Seeka SSeagun
STD
₹1.52 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Seeka SSeagun Visual Comparison

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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
150 km337.5 km
Max Speed
85 kmph140 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
4000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Charger Type
Portable-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Sinewave Controller-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-7 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,57,9862,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,52,0001,95,345
RTO
015,627
Insurance
5,98611,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3954,792

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