In 2024 Seeka SSeagun or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Seeka SSeagun or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Seeka SSeagun Price starts at Rs. 1.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 19.2 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours. SSeagun has a range of up to 150 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl. SSeagun vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sseagun Apache rtr 160 4v Brand Seeka TVS Price ₹ 1.52 Lakhs ₹ 1.24 Lakhs Range 150 km/charge - Mileage - 45 to 47.61 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 159.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 3-7 Hrs. -