In 2024 Seeka Smak or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price).
On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively.
Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours.
Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Smak vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Smak
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|Seeka
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 99,911
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|43 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-7 Hrs.
|-