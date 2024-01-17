HT Auto
Seeka Smak vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2024 Seeka Smak or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Smak vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Smak Fzs 25
BrandSeekaYamaha
Price₹ 99,911₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range130 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3-7 Hrs.-

Smak
Seeka Smak
2.4 kWh
₹99,911*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,1601,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9111,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
4,24910,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2383,546

