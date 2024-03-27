HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSmak vs FZ-FI V3

Seeka Smak vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2024 Seeka Smak or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Smak vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Smak Fz-fi v3
BrandSeekaYamaha
Price₹ 99,911₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Range130 km/charge-
Mileage-49.30 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3-7 Hrs.-

Filters
Smak
Seeka Smak
2.4 kWh
₹99,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
Metallic black
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,1601,32,815
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9111,16,500
RTO
09,296
Insurance
4,2497,019
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2382,854

FZ-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4null | Petrol | Manual1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Bajaj Finance offers two-wheeler loans at competitive interest rates and with flexible repayment options.
    Shop For The Best Electric Scooters With A Bajaj Finserv Two-Wheeler Loan
    27 Mar 2024
    File photo: An aerial view shows cars parked at the Tesla Fremont Factory in Fremont, California. Tesla is one of the most anticipated global EV brands expected to launch in India after the Centre announced a new EV policy favouring foreign brands to launch their models in the country.
    India lures global EV makers: Companies expected to launch along with Tesla
    19 Mar 2024
    MS Dhoni was recently spotted riding the EMotorad Doodle V3 electric bicycle worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52,999
    MS Dhoni gets the EMotorad Doodle V3 e-cycle. Check out its price
    29 Mar 2024
    The new ARRES AI-powered robot can identify and fix potholes and was recently tested by the Hertfordshire County Council in the UK
    UK is now using AI to fix potholes. Time for India to learn too?
    13 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 lakh.
    2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at 1.16 lakh
    18 Jun 2021
    Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
    24 Feb 2023
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency | All Things Auto
    28 Jun 2023
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    27 Apr 2023
    View all
     