In 2024 Seeka Smak or Warivo Motors Smarty choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Smarty Price starts at Rs. 74,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Smak up to 130 km/charge and the Smarty has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Smak vs Smarty Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Smak
|Smarty
|Brand
|Seeka
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 99,911
|₹ 74,300
|Range
|130 km/charge
|70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-7 Hrs.
|5-8 Hrs.