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HomeCompare BikesSmak vs Elegante 150

Seeka Smak vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2026 Seeka Smak or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Smak vs Elegante 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Smak Elegante 150
BrandSeekaVespa
Price₹ 99,911₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Range130 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3-7 Hrs.-

Filters
Smak
Seeka Smak
2.4 kWh
₹99,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Seeka Smak Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
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Specification
Additional Storage
Yes-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
130 km
Max Speed
57 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Charger Type
Portable 60V-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Battery IP Rating
IP65/67-
Battery Capacity
2.4 kWh-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5.5 Inch, TFT-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,1601,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9111,37,972
RTO
011,037
Insurance
4,2497,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2383,361

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