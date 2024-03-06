In 2024 Seeka Smak or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Seeka Smak or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 95,219 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Raider in 6 colours. Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl. Smak vs Raider Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Smak Raider Brand Seeka TVS Price ₹ 99,911 ₹ 95,219 Range 130 km/charge - Mileage - 67 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124.8 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 3-7 Hrs. -