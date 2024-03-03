In 2024 Seeka Smak or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Seeka Smak or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,636 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.38 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl. Smak vs NTORQ 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Smak Ntorq 125 Brand Seeka TVS Price ₹ 99,911 ₹ 84,636 Range 130 km/charge - Mileage - 47 to 54.33 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124.8 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 3-7 Hrs. -