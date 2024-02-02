In 2024 Seeka Smak or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 13.85 Nm PS & 16.04 PS respectively.
TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours.
Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Smak vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Smak
|Apache rtr 160
|Brand
|Seeka
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 99,911
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|159.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-7 Hrs.
|-