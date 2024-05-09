HT Auto
Seeka Smak vs Tunwal Storm ZX

In 2024 Seeka Smak or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at Rs. 0.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Smak up to 130 km/charge and the Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Storm ZX in 1 colour.
Smak vs Storm ZX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Smak Storm zx
BrandSeekaTunwal
Price₹ 99,911₹ 0.9 Lakhs
Range130 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity-60 V
Charging Time3-7 Hrs.-

Smak
Seeka Smak
2.4 kWh
₹99,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Storm ZX
Tunwal Storm ZX
Storm ZX LI
₹90,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
Drum-
Additional Storage
Yes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5.5 Inch, TFTYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
2.4 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,1601,02,800
Ex-Showroom Price
99,91190,000
RTO
06,300
Insurance
4,2496,500
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2382,209

