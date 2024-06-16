In 2024 Seeka Smak or Tunwal Sport 63 Mid choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mid Price starts at Rs. 0.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Smak up to 130 km/charge and the Sport 63 Mid has a range of up to 70-110 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 Mid in 1 colour.
Smak vs Sport 63 Mid Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Smak
|Sport 63 mid
|Brand
|Seeka
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 99,911
|₹ 0.72 Lakhs
|Range
|130 km/charge
|70-110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Charging Time
|3-7 Hrs.
|-