Seeka Smak vs Techo Electra Emerge

In 2024 Seeka Smak or Techo Electra Emerge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Techo Electra Emerge Price starts at Rs. 68,106 (ex-showroom price). The range of Smak up to 130 km/charge and the Emerge has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Techo Electra offers the Emerge in 3 colours.
Smak vs Emerge Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Smak Emerge
BrandSeekaTecho Electra
Price₹ 99,911₹ 68,106
Range130 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-7 Hrs.-

Smak
Seeka Smak
2.4 kWh
₹99,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Emerge
Techo Electra Emerge
STD
₹68,106*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2 kW250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Additional Storage
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5.5 Inch, TFT-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
2.4 kWh60 V, 30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,16068,106
Ex-Showroom Price
99,91168,106
RTO
00
Insurance
4,2490
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2381,463

