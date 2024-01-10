In 2024 Seeka Smak or SVITCH SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SVITCH SVITCH XE Price starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Smak up to 130 km/charge and the SVITCH XE has a range of up to 80 km/charge. SVITCH offers the SVITCH XE in 5 colours.
Smak vs SVITCH XE Comparison