HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesSmak vs SVITCH XE

Seeka Smak vs SVITCH SVITCH XE

In 2024 Seeka Smak or SVITCH SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SVITCH SVITCH XE Price starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Smak up to 130 km/charge and the SVITCH XE has a range of up to 80 km/charge. SVITCH offers the SVITCH XE in 5 colours.
Smak vs SVITCH XE Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Smak Svitch xe
BrandSeekaSVITCH
Price₹ 99,911₹ 78,999
Range130 km/charge80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-7 Hrs.-

Filters
Smak
Seeka Smak
2.4 kWh
₹99,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SVITCH XE
SVITCH SVITCH XE
XE STD
₹78,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2 kW250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Additional Storage
Yes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5.5 Inch, TFTYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
2.4 kWh48 V, 11.6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,16078,999
Ex-Showroom Price
99,91178,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,2490
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2381,697

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Deliveries for the Svitch CSR 762 electric motorcycle will begin from August this year
    Svitch CSR 762 e-motorcycle launched at 1.90 lakh. Will rival Tork Kratos R
    10 Jan 2024
    The Svitch CSR 762 promises a range of 160 km on a single charge and a top speed of 120 kmph
    Ahmedabad start-up Svitch to launch CSR 762 electric motorcycle by early 2024
    20 Oct 2023
    Jaguar with continue with the production of internal combustion engine vehicles temporarily at its Castle Bromwich plant in the UK with the E-Pace and F-Pace SUVs, which also have plug-in hybrid variants, before ending later in 2024.
    Jaguar's UK plant produces final combustion engine cars. Check details
    28 May 2024
    Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
    This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
    3 Nov 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Jaguar XE 2020 drive review: New style and substance with trust old heart
    Jaguar XE 2020 drive review: New style and substance with trusty old heart
    16 Jan 2020
    First Look: All new Jaguar XE
    First Look: All new Jaguar XE at a starting price of  44.98 lakh
    6 Dec 2019
    View all
     