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HomeCompare BikesSFlash250 vs Notte125

Seeka SFlash250 vs Vespa Notte125

In 2026 Seeka SFlash250 or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Seeka SFlash250 Price starts at Rs. 71,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. SFlash250 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
SFlash250 vs Notte125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sflash250 Notte125
BrandSeekaVespa
Price₹ 71,911₹ 0.93 Lakhs
Range70-80 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.25 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3-7 Hrs.-

Filters
SFlash250
Seeka SFlash250
STD
₹71,911*
*Ex-showroom price
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Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Seeka SFlash250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Additional Storage
Yes
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
70-80 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Sinewave ControllerAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.25 kWh12 V/5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
EMI
1,623NaN

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