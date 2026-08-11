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HomeCompare BikesSFlash250 vs eGo T3

Seeka SFlash250 vs Ujaas Energy eGo T3

In 2026 Seeka SFlash250 or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Seeka SFlash250 Price starts at Rs. 71,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of SFlash250 up to 70-80 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
SFlash250 vs eGo T3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sflash250 Ego t3
BrandSeekaUjaas Energy
Price₹ 71,911₹ 59,724
Range70-80 km/charge75-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.25 kWh72 V
Charging Time3-7 Hrs.-

Filters
SFlash250
Seeka SFlash250
STD
₹71,911*
*Ex-showroom price
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eGo T3
Ujaas Energy eGo T3
eGo T3 LA 72V
₹56,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Seeka SFlash250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Additional Storage
Yes
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
70-80 km
Max Speed
80 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Sinewave ControllerWheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
1.25 kWh72 V, 32 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,54359,724
Ex-Showroom Price
71,91159,724
RTO
00
Insurance
3,6320
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6231,283

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