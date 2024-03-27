HT Auto
Seeka SFlash250 vs TVS Star City Plus

In 2024 Seeka SFlash250 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

SFlash250 vs Star City Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sflash250 Star city plus
BrandSeekaTVS
Price₹ 71,911₹ 63,338
Range70-80 km/charge-
Mileage-83.09 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3-7 Hrs.-

SFlash250
Seeka SFlash250
STD
₹71,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹63,338*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,54378,107
Ex-Showroom Price
71,91166,895
RTO
05,351
Insurance
3,6325,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6231,678

