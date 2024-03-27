In 2024 Seeka SFlash250 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Seeka SFlash250 Price starts at Rs. 71,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 63,338 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively.
TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours.
SFlash250 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
SFlash250 vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sflash250
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Seeka
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 71,911
|₹ 63,338
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-7 Hrs.
|-