Seeka SFlash250 Price starts at Rs. 71,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. SFlash250 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. SFlash250 vs Sport Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sflash250 Sport Brand Seeka TVS Price ₹ 71,911 ₹ 59,431 Range 70-80 km/charge - Mileage - 70.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 3-7 Hrs. -