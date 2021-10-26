HT Auto
SFlash250 vs Scooty Zest Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sflash250 Scooty zest
BrandSeekaTVS
Price₹ 71,911₹ 58,460
Range70-80 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3-7 Hrs.-

SFlash250
Seeka SFlash250
STD
₹71,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Scooty Zest
TVS Scooty Zest
Gloss
₹58,460*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,54375,617
Ex-Showroom Price
71,91162,980
RTO
05,604
Insurance
3,6325,283
Accessories Charges
01,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6231,625

