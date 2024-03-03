In 2024 Seeka SFlash250 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Seeka SFlash250 Price starts at Rs. 71,911 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,636 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.38 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours.
SFlash250 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl.
SFlash250 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sflash250
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Seeka
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 71,911
|₹ 84,636
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 to 54.33 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3-7 Hrs.
|-