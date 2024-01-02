In 2024 Seeka SBolt or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Seeka SBolt or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Seeka SBolt Price starts at Rs. 1.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively. SBolt has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl. SBolt vs SXL 150 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sbolt Sxl 150 Brand Seeka Vespa Price ₹ 1.69 Lakhs ₹ 1.51 Lakhs Range 140 km/charge - Mileage - 45 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 149.5 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 3-7 Hrs. -