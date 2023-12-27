In 2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 or Yamaha R3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 or Yamaha R3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Price starts at Rs 3.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R3 Price starts at Rs 4.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Super Meteor 650 engine makes power and torque 47 PS @ 7250 rpm & 52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm. On the other hand, R3 engine makes power & torque 42 PS @ 10750 rpm & 29.5 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. The Super Meteor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl. The R3 mileage is around 26.31 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less