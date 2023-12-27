Saved Articles

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Yamaha R3

In 2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 or Yamaha R3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Astral
₹3.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R3
Yamaha R3
STD
₹4.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
47 PS @ 7250 rpm42 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
67.8 mm44.1 mm
Max Torque
52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm29.5 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
648 cc321 cc
Clutch
Wet, multi-plateMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Parallel twin, 4 stroke, SOHC, Air-Oil Cooledliquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 2-cylinder, 4-valves
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
78 mm68 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,04,9204,64,900
Ex-Showroom Price
3,54,3984,64,900
RTO
28,8820
Insurance
21,6400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,7039,992

