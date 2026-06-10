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HomeCompare BikesSuper Meteor 650 vs F77 [2022-2024]

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]

In 2026 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 or Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). Super Meteor 650 engine makes power and torque 47 PS PS & 52.3 Nm. Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. The Super Meteor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge.
Super Meteor 650 vs F77 [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Super meteor 650 F77 [2022-2024]
BrandRoyal EnfieldUltraviolette
Price₹ 3.99 Lakhs₹ 3.8 Lakhs
Range-307 km/charge
Mileage25 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity648 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Astral
₹3.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
F77 [2022-2024]
Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]
STD
₹3.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.7 L-
Ground Clearance
135 mm160 mm
Length
2260 mm-
Wheelbase
1500 mm1340 mm
Height
1155 mm-
Kerb Weight
241 kg197 kg
Saddle Height
740 mm800 mm
Width
890 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90 - 19 Rear :-150/80 - 16Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
423.9 km206 km/charge
Max Speed
160 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
47 PS @ 7250 rpm-
Stroke
67.8 mm-
Max Torque
52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
648 cc-
Engine Type
Parallel twin, 4 stroke, SOHC, Air-Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate-
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
6 SpeedSingle reduction helical gear box
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
78 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Chassis
Steel Tubular Spine FrameSteel Trellis with Aluminium Bulk Head
Rear Suspension
Twin Shocks, 101 mm travel, preload adjustableMonoshock - preload adjustable
Front Suspension
43 mm Upside Down Telescopic Fork, 120 mm travelUpside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Air Cleaner - Paper element, CO2 Emissions - 99 g/km, Noise Emissions - 76.3 dB(A)Additional Features Of VariantRide Modes
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesMulti-function 5" TFT
Battery Capacity
12 V / 12 Ah7.1 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,53,4853,99,632
Ex-Showroom Price
3,98,9753,80,000
RTO
32,4480
Insurance
22,06219,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,7478,589

Super Meteor 650 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.99 - 4.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Super Meteor 650 vs Shotgun 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.99 - 4.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Super Meteor 650 vs Himalayan 450

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Latest Car & Bike News

On June 6, 2026, Ultraviolette's F77 Mach 2 became the first Indian production motorcycle to complete a lap of the Isle of Man TT Mountain Circuit.
Ultraviolette F77 becomes first Indian production motorcycle to complete Isle of Man TT Mountain Circuit
10 Jun 2026
Fundamentally, the Classic 650 has a lot in common with the Super Meteor — the same 648cc parallel-twin motor and frame. But the general execution is varied.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Which 650cc bike will you go for
6 Apr 2025
Royal Enfield organised a nationwide ride with nearly 4,000 riders from over 100 cities to celebrate three years of the Super Meteor 650.
Royal Enfield celebrates 3 years of Super Meteor 650 with nationwide rider meet
16 Mar 2026
Ultraviolette’s new cashback programme rewards petrol two-wheeler owners who switch to the F77 or X-47.
Ultraviolette launches ‘Kill the Petrol Bill’ cashback programme for F77 and X-47 buyers
6 Jun 2026
The Ultraviolette F77 and Flying Flea C6 show two very different ideas of what a premium electric motorcycle can be.
Ultraviolette F77 vs Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Similar pricing, different offerings
12 Apr 2026
The Shotgun 650 and Super Meteor 650 share the same platform.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 vs Super Meteor 650: Which one should you buy?
5 Mar 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
8 Jul 2024
The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 feels like a newly developed motorcycle despite complementing the familiar 648 cc parallel-twin engine.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Road test review
20 Jan 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
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23 Jan 2024
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle has been launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.80 lakh. Here is our review whether it is worth the price tag.
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The newly-launched Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 sits a notch above the Interceptor, the other 650cc offering from the brand.
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