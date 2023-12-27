In 2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 or Triumph Scrambler 400 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 or Triumph Scrambler 400 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Price starts at Rs 3.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 400 X Price starts at Rs 2.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Super Meteor 650 engine makes power and torque 47 PS @ 7250 rpm & 52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 400 X engine makes power & torque 40 PS @ 8000 rpm & 37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. The Super Meteor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Scrambler 400 X mileage is around 34 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less