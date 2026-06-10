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HomeCompare BikesShotgun 650 vs F77 [2022-2024]

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 vs Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]

In 2026 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 or Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Price starts at Rs. 4.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). Shotgun 650 engine makes power and torque 47.65 PS PS & 52 Nm. Royal Enfield offers the Shotgun 650 in 4 colours. Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. The Shotgun 650 mileage is around 22 kmpl. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge.
Shotgun 650 vs F77 [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Shotgun 650 F77 [2022-2024]
BrandRoyal EnfieldUltraviolette
Price₹ 4.01 Lakhs₹ 3.8 Lakhs
Range-307 km/charge
Mileage22 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity648 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Sheet Metal Grey
₹4.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
F77 [2022-2024]
Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]
STD
₹3.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Rear Suspension View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Length
2122 mm-
Ground Clearance
140 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1465 mm1340 mm
Height
1105 mm-
Kerb Weight
240 kg197 kg
Width
820 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-18Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
170 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
47.65 PS @ 7250 rpm-
Stroke
67.8 mm-
Max Torque
52 Nm @ 5250 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
648 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled, SOHC Engine-
Clutch
Slipper Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
6-SpeedSingle reduction helical gear box
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
78 mm-
Features
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,57,2133,99,632
Ex-Showroom Price
4,01,0023,80,000
RTO
32,0800
Insurance
24,13119,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,8278,589
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Looks premiumTorquey engineComfortable in city as well as on highway

Cons

Heavy weightService can be a hit or a miss

Shotgun 650 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.99 - 4.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Shotgun 650 vs Super Meteor 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Shotgun 650 vs Interceptor 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Shotgun 650 vs Continental GT 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Shotgun 650 vs Himalayan 450

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Latest Car & Bike News

On June 6, 2026, Ultraviolette's F77 Mach 2 became the first Indian production motorcycle to complete a lap of the Isle of Man TT Mountain Circuit.
Ultraviolette F77 becomes first Indian production motorcycle to complete Isle of Man TT Mountain Circuit
10 Jun 2026
The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts edition combines black-and-gold styling with numbered exclusivity and custom-inspired detailing.
Limited-edition Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts launched at 5.75 lakh; India to get only 25 units
15 Jul 2026
The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts edition was limited to 100 individually numbered motorcycles worldwide
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts sold out globally, India allocation gone in 3 minutes
31 Jul 2026
Rane recently took to social media to share images of his new prized possession
Sold his bike for oxygen cylinders during Covid, Harshvardhan Rane brings home a custom RE Shotgun 650
5 Apr 2025
Ultraviolette’s new cashback programme rewards petrol two-wheeler owners who switch to the F77 or X-47.
Ultraviolette launches ‘Kill the Petrol Bill’ cashback programme for F77 and X-47 buyers
6 Jun 2026
The Ultraviolette F77 and Flying Flea C6 show two very different ideas of what a premium electric motorcycle can be.
Ultraviolette F77 vs Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Similar pricing, different offerings
12 Apr 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
8 Jul 2024
Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
25 Nov 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle has been launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.80 lakh. Here is our review whether it is worth the price tag.
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle review
30 Jan 2023
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 might share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650 but it is quite different. It will go on sale soon in the Indian market and we are expecting it to be positioned below the Super Meteor 650 in the lineup.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 first impressions: Better than Super Meteor?
15 Jan 2024
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