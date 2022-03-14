HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesScram 411 vs Scrambler

Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler

Filters
Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scrambler
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler
Single Tone
₹2.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHCSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Displacement
411 cc334 cc
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm28.2 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Ignition
Digital Electronic Ignition-
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
5-Speed6 speed
Bore
78 mm81 mm
Stroke
86 mm65 mm
Compression Ratio
9.5:111:01
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
EMI
5,107NaN

Trending bikes

Find more
Trending Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

KTM 390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Adventure X
2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
24.49 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
31.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
64,900* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
60,310 - 69,760*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

LML Star
LML Star
1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details