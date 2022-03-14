|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
|Single cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
|Displacement
|411 cc
|334 cc
|Max Power
|24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
|29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
|Max Torque
|32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
|28.2 Nm @ 6750 rpm
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Wet Multi Plate
|-
|Ignition
|Digital Electronic Ignition
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Gear Box
|5-Speed
|6 speed
|Bore
|78 mm
|81 mm
|Stroke
|86 mm
|65 mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|11:01
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|₹5,107
|₹NaN