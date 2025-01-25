In 2026 Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scram 411 [2022-2025]
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 2.06 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38.23 kmpl
|43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|24.31 PS PS
|18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS