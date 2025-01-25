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HomeCompare BikesScram 411 [2022-2025] vs R15 V4

Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2026 Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scram 411 [2022-2025] R15 v4
BrandRoyal EnfieldYamaha
Price₹ 2.06 Lakhs₹ 1.73 Lakhs
Mileage38.23 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity411 cc155 cc
Power24.31 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L11 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm170 mm
Length
2160 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1325 mm
Height
1165 mm1135 mm
Kerb Weight
185 kg142 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm815 mm
Width
840 mm725 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70R17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
450 km495 km
Max Speed
138 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
86 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4500 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
411 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHCLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi platesWet, multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed constant mesh6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
78 mm58.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm TravelTelescopic upside Down Fork (USD Fork), Dia. 37 mm
Rear Suspension
Monoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel TravelLinked-Type Monocross Suspension
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Idle Rpm - 1300,100RPM, Air Filter Element - Paper Element, Lubrication - Wet Sump, Engine Oil Grade - Semi Synthetic Sae 15 W 50 API SL Grade Jaso Ma 2Position light, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, VVA
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,43,5931,98,494
Ex-Showroom Price
2,06,3941,73,050
RTO
17,01213,844
Insurance
20,18711,600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2354,266

R15 V4 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been replaced by the new Scram 440 that gets improvements on the shortcomings of the former
Royal Enfield Scram 411 discontinued in India
25 Jan 2025
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs RE Scram 411: What's new and improved
8 Dec 2024
The 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 gets three new paint options in Japan including the all-black 'Black Metallic 12'
2024 Yamaha R15 V4 launched in Japan with new colours
26 Sept 2023
Yamaha has updated the motorcycles with new features and colour schemes.
Yamaha R15 V4, MT-15 V2 & R15S updated with new features: Details here
7 Apr 2023
The Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition gets the matte black and gold paint scheme
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition launched in India, priced at 1.82 lakh
23 May 2023
The new Scram 440 by Royal Enfield has similar styling to its predecessor and is offered in new colours as well.
Royal Enfield Scram 440: Does it have what it takes to be the successor of the Scram 411?
25 Jan 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 road test review.
2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411: Road test review
17 Mar 2022
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Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
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25 Nov 2024
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