In 2026 Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scram 411 [2022-2025]
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 2.06 Lakhs
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38.23 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|24.31 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS