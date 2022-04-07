|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
|Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
|Displacement
|411 cc
|155 cc
|Max Power
|24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
|18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
|Max Torque
|32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
|14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Wet Multi Plate
|Wet, multiple-disc
|Ignition
|Digital Electronic Ignition
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Gear Box
|5-Speed
|6 speed
|Bore
|78 mm
|58.0 mm
|Stroke
|86 mm
|58.7 mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|11.6 : 1
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹2,37,609
|₹1,99,924
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,03,085
|₹1,74,800
|RTO
|₹16,777
|₹14,274
|Insurance
|₹17,747
|₹10,850
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹5,107
|₹4,297