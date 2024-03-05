In 2024 Royal Enfield Scram 411 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Royal Enfield Scram 411 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scram 411 engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm. On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.6 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour. The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl. Scram 411 vs R15S Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scram 411 R15s Brand Royal Enfield Yamaha Price ₹ 2.03 Lakhs ₹ 1.65 Lakhs Mileage 38.23 kmpl 40 kmpl Engine Capacity 411 cc 155 cc Power 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm 18.6 PS PS