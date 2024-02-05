Saved Articles

Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2024 Royal Enfield Scram 411 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Scram 411 vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scram 411 Fz-x
BrandRoyal EnfieldYamaha
Price₹ 2.03 Lakhs₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Mileage38.23 kmpl48.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity411 cc149 cc
Power24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm12.4 PS PS
Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Displacement
411 cc149 cc
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet, Multiple-disc
Ignition
Digital Electronic Ignition-
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
5-Speed5 Speed
Bore
78 mm57.3 mm
Stroke
86 mm57.9 mm
Compression Ratio
9.5:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,37,6091,54,541
Ex-Showroom Price
2,03,0851,36,200
RTO
16,77710,896
Insurance
17,7477,445
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1073,321

    Latest News

    Tata Motors will spearhead the race to launch more electric cars in India this year with as many as four new EVs lined up. Maruti and Skoda will also enter the EV fray with their debut models eVX and Enyaq, respectively.
    Tata Curvv to Skoda Enyaq: Five electric cars to launch in India this year
    5 Feb 2024
    The first vehicle to launch will be the Mahindra XUV.e8 in December 2024. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/vebtorquemotors)
    Mahindra BE.05, XUV.e9 and XUV.e8 spotted high altitude testing in Ladakh
    8 Feb 2024
    Mahindra is testing the XUV.e9 with an interesting camouflage. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Anto Leo Thomson)
    Mahindra XUV.e9 EV spotted ahead of launch
    6 Feb 2024
    The new chrome shade extends to the headlamp nacelle and fuel tank, while the wheels continue to be finished in gold
    Yamaha FZ-X gets new Chrome & Metallic Black colours, priced from 1.36 lakh
    8 Feb 2024
    Latest Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
    18 Oct 2023
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
