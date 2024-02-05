In 2024 Royal Enfield Scram 411 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Scram 411 engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm.
On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively.
Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour.
Yamaha offers the FZ-X in 3 colours.
The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
The FZ-X mileage is around 48.0 kmpl.
Scram 411 vs FZ-X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scram 411
|Fz-x
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 2.03 Lakhs
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38.23 kmpl
|48.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
|12.4 PS PS