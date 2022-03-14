HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesScram 411 vs Aerox 155

Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Yamaha Aerox 155

Filters
Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHCLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Displacement
411 cc155 cc
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateDry, Centrifugal Automatic
Ignition
Digital Electronic Ignition-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Gear Box
5-SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Bore
78 mm58.0 mm
Stroke
86 mm58.7 mm
Compression Ratio
9.5:1-
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,37,6091,68,424
Ex-Showroom Price
2,03,0851,42,800
RTO
16,77711,794
Insurance
17,74713,053
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1073,603

Trending bikes

Find more
Trending Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

KTM 390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Adventure X
2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
24.49 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
31.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
64,900* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
60,310 - 69,760*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

LML Star
LML Star
1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details