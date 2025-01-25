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HomeCompare BikesScram 411 [2022-2025] vs Aerox 155

Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2026 Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl.
Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs Aerox 155 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scram 411 [2022-2025] Aerox 155
BrandRoyal EnfieldYamaha
Price₹ 2.06 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Mileage38.23 kmpl48.62 kmpl
Engine Capacity411 cc155 cc
Power24.31 PS PS15 PS PS

Filters
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L5.5 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm145 mm
Length
2160 mm1980 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1350 mm
Height
1165 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
185 kg126 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm790 mm
Width
840 mm700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm230 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17Front :- 110/80-14, Rear :- 140/70-14
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
450 km220 Km
Max Speed
138 kmph111 kmph
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm15 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
86 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4500 rpm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
411 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHCLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi platesDry, Centrifugal Automatic
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed constant meshV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
78 mm58.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm TravelTelescopic fork 26 mm
Rear Suspension
Monoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel TravelUnit swing
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Idle Rpm - 1300,100RPM, Air Filter Element - Paper Element, Lubrication - Wet Sump, Engine Oil Grade - Semi Synthetic Sae 15 W 50 API SL Grade Jaso Ma 2Position light, V-belt replacement tripmeter, Automatic Stop & Start System, Smart Motor Generator System, VVA, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Multi-Function meter unit - Fully digital anti-glare multifunction negative LCD, Fuel consumption indicator, Oil change tripmete, Smart Motor Generator(SMG) System, Multi-Function Key Switch
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,43,5931,62,595
Ex-Showroom Price
2,06,3941,40,320
RTO
17,01211,225
Insurance
20,18711,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2353,494
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Powerful engineDecent fuel efficiencyExcellent handling

Cons

No floorboard storageThrashy front suspension

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been replaced by the new Scram 440 that gets improvements on the shortcomings of the former
Royal Enfield Scram 411 discontinued in India
25 Jan 2025
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs RE Scram 411: What's new and improved
8 Dec 2024
Yamaha Aerox 155 in new Ice Fluo Vermillion colour scheme.
2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 S launched at 1.53 lakh. Here are the changes
6 May 2025
Yamaha Aerox 155 S in the Iconic Racing Blue shade.
2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 S: Take a look at 5 key features of the updated scooter
7 May 2025
The new Scram 440 by Royal Enfield has similar styling to its predecessor and is offered in new colours as well.
Royal Enfield Scram 440: Does it have what it takes to be the successor of the Scram 411?
25 Jan 2025
Yamaha has revised prices of its scooter lineup in India, with the RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 now becoming costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,800.
Yamaha hikes prices of RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 scooters
7 May 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

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Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
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Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
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