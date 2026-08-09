Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scram 411 [2022-2025] Vxl 150 [2020-2025] Brand Royal Enfield Vespa Price ₹ 2.06 Lakhs ₹ 1.44 Lakhs Mileage 38.23 kmpl 45.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 411 cc 149 cc Power 24.31 PS PS 10.79 PS PS

In 2026 Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.